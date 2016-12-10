Visakhapatnam

Widening of 2.4-km stretch of road in One Town soon

A view of the road proposed for widening near the Reading Room in the One Town area of Visakhapatnam. The road is proposed to be widened to 100 feet.   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

It will be taken up in line with High Court direction: GVMC Commissioner

Widening of the road from Jagadamba Junction to Old Post Office as per the Master Plan is essential for development of the city, GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan has said.

The 2.4 km road would be widened keeping in view the High Court direction, he told a meeting of owners of buildings and other stake-holders on Friday.

Marking had already been given and individual property sketches would be provided to owners, he said.

All the owners to be affected would be informed and double Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) given before demolition of the structures, Mr. Hari Narayanan assured them.

Joint Action Committee convener K. Nageswara Rao, J. V. Naidu, “Badamgir” Sai, Zone III Commissioner V. Chakdradhara Rao and Deputy City Planner Sunita participated.

