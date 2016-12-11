Week-long A.U. alumni fete begins

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, former Vice-Chancellor Koneru Ramakrishna Rao and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao paying tributes to Sir C. R. Reddy, founder-Vice-Chancellor of AU, at the inaugural of alumni meet in Visakahaptnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday inaugurated the week-long Andhra University Alumni Meet celebrations.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Mr.Srinivasa Rao called upon the old students of the university to come forward and support their alma mater to help develop it into a world class university.

Paying rich tributes to the founder Vice-Chancellor of the university Sir C.R. Reddy on his 136th birth anniversary, he said every year the alumni meet would be conducted on December 10.

Many VIPs including IAS and IPS officers, scientists, intellectuals and political leaders would attend and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would participate on the Alumni Day on December 17.

In the current year’s budget, grants to the university were increased. Steps would be taken to modernise the open-air theatre and conference halls.

A grand centenary would be planned, the HRD Minister said.

MP K. Haribabu recalled his long association with the university of which he was a student, student union leader and faculty and made his entry into politics from there. He was proud to belong to the city, he said.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor S. Ramakrishna Rao, former vice-chancellors Koneru Ramakrishna Rao, V. Balamohanadas, G.S.N. Raju and A.V. Prabhakara Rao and former Rector A. Prasanna Kumar paid rich tributes to Sir C.R. Reddy.

Registrar V. Umamaheswara Rao was among those present.

A song written and composed by Carnatic vocalist Mandapaka Sarada, posters on the competitions being conducted during the week, handbook on soft skills and digital job fair poster were released on the occasion.