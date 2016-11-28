Weak response to Bharat bandh in Vizag

more-in

The response to the nation-wide shut down call given by the Left and other Opposition parties such as YSR Congress, to protest the demonetisation scheme, was weak in Visakhapatam city on Monday.

Apart from a few protest rallies and brief dharnas at some strategic locations such as Jagadamba Junction and Madilapalem, life was normal.

There were a few arrests when leaders from the Left and YSR Congress tried to stage dharnas.

YSR Congress leader Gudivada Amarnath, Vamsi Krishna and Koya Prasad Reddy, were taken into custody near Madilapalem.

CPI leader J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and CPI (M) leaders Lokanadham and Gangarao were taken into custody near Rama Talkies and Jagadamba.

APSRTC buses and other public transport systems including auto-rickshaws plied as usual without any hindrance.

Shops and establishments, including banks, did usual business and there was no major effort either from the YSR Congress, Congress or the Left parties to close down the shutters forcibly.

According to Congress leader Dronamraju Satyanarayana, the Congress party any way did not call for the bandh. “We only wanted to register our protest and we have done so by taking out a rally near Jagadamba junction,” he said.

However, to keep things under control police in large number were posted at key areas in the city