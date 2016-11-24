Water supply: Andhra varsity goes for automation

more-in

Andhra University has gone for automated control system for filling up of water tanks at hostels.

The water supply network in A.U. campus consists of innumerable overhead water tanks at all its hostels and administrative buildings and a variety of pumps with their capacities ranging from 15 HP to 20 HP working simultaneously. However, tanks are overflowing at many places resulting in wastage of water and power.

To curb this wastage automated system was introduced and automation of 23 water tanks in seven hostels was taken up in the first phase at a cost of Rs. 2 lakh.

The water levels can be seen on a computer screen in the control room at the pumping station and based on sensors, they will automatically switch off, said an engineer from the Engineering Department of the university.

A similar automation project is being taken up at the north campus in the engineering college, and it will be completed in the next three months.