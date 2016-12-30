Water conservation: District plans sought by January-end

more-in

Joint Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development Aparajita Sarangi said that the District Irrigation Plans under the Pradhan Manthri Krishi Sinchayi Yojna (PMKSY) should be prepared by January-end. Participating as chief guest in the State-level workshop on Mission Water Conservation here on Thursday, Ms. Sarangi said that the conservation plans should be formulated so as to link employment schemes under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and thereby bring a greater area under cultivation. She said that of the 141 million hectares of land under irrigation in the country, only 65 million hectares had irrigation facilities while the remaining lands were dependent on rains. She said that the objective of PMKSY was to provide permanent irrigation facilities to 65 million hectares of cultivable lands, which were dependent on rain during the next five years. She said that Anantapur district was one of the 112 districts in India which had no irrigation facilities. There were 1,068 blocks of which 217 were critical blocks.

Ms. Sarangi said that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country in the implementation of MGNREGS and attributed it to the foresight of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The State was in the forefront in the provision of number of days of work and utilisation of budget for labour. She said that the Centre was contemplating provision of additional funds to AP by the end of the current financial year for provision of additional man days of work.