Vizag youth drowns in Australia

more-in

An engineering student from Visakhapatnam, studying in a university in Melbourne, Australia, allegedly drowned in a lake on the outskirts of that city on Wednesday.

V. Anudeep, 25, had reportedly gone out for a swim with four of his friends.

According to his relatives, Anudeep had ventured into the water with two of his friends while another was taking a video. Anudeep apparently slipped deeper and drowned.

“How it happened is for the Australian police to explain, as Anudeep was a swimmer,” said a friend. His body was fished out after a couple of hours.

Son of V. Krishnamurthy, an officer with a public sector company, Anudeep went to Australia to pursue MS in 2015.

His parents were in a state of shock and refused to talk to the media.