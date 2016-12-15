Visakhapatnam

Vizag youth drowns in Australia

more-in

An engineering student from Visakhapatnam, studying in a university in Melbourne, Australia, allegedly drowned in a lake on the outskirts of that city on Wednesday.

V. Anudeep, 25, had reportedly gone out for a swim with four of his friends.

According to his relatives, Anudeep had ventured into the water with two of his friends while another was taking a video. Anudeep apparently slipped deeper and drowned.

“How it happened is for the Australian police to explain, as Anudeep was a swimmer,” said a friend. His body was fished out after a couple of hours.

Son of V. Krishnamurthy, an officer with a public sector company, Anudeep went to Australia to pursue MS in 2015.

His parents were in a state of shock and refused to talk to the media.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 12:31:20 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Vizag-youth-drowns-in-Australia/article16835143.ece

© The Hindu