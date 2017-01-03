Vizag to host two-day national conclave on e-Governance

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Delegates numbering between 800 and 1,000 from various States and the Central Government, and top executives from IT companies will attend the 20th national conference on e-Governance (NCeG) being held here from January 9 to 10.

The conference, with the theme ‘Digital transformation’ assumes importance mainly after demonetisation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thrust on creation of digitally-empowered society.

The conference, one of the prestigious events after the International Fleet Review, India International Seafood Show, CII Partnership Summit, and third BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India & South Africa) Urban Forum Meet hosted in the city in 2016, is being organised jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Department of Electronics & IT, Government of India and AP Government.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and a host of Central and State Ministers and senior bureaucrats will attend.

The NCeG will discuss cyber security policy for future, technology-led monetary transactions leading to financial inclusion, digital economy through last mile connectivity.

A senior IT official, who is coordinating the arrangements for the two-day conclave, said the current round of NCeG would finalise strategies on use of Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics in government processes and delivery system. He said the focus sector would be use of digital innovations towards transforming India.

He told The Hindu on Tuesday that information and communication technology would become the propellant of growth in the next few years as part of the Prime Minister’s flagship Digital India campaign.

Based on recommendations, various departments will be asked to ensure use of digital technologies on government2government (G2G), G2Business (G2B) and employees (G2E) so as to ensure better delivery system to the people.

“With the aim to achieve knowledge economy, conferences like this will play a key role for digital transformation,” AP Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) CEO Srinivasa Moorthy said.