Vizag hoopsters win again

Visakhapatnam men's team with the rolling trophy it won in the third AP inter-district basketball championships held at Marteru in West Godavari district. Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand is seen.

Men’s basketball team of Visakhapatnam won the State senior title for the second consecutive year.

Visakhapatnam beat East Godavari 87-67, leading 52-41 at half time in the final of the third AP State championships held at Maruteru in West Godavari district.

The team consisting of captain J. Tarun Kumar, K. Rajesh Kumar, M. Abhishek Nithin Raju, L. Manoj Siva Krishna, B. Pavan Kumar, A. Vishal Raju, S. Mahesh, M. Bhanuram Prasad, S. Rao, B.S. Akhil Kiran, T. Gowtham, U. Srinivasa Rao and coach R. Sunil Reddy and manager A. Ganesh were congratulated by Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand when it met him here on Wednesday. President of District Basketball Association T.S.R. Prasad, secretary Bojja Ramayya and other office-bearers were present.