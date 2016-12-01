Vizag-Vijayawada double decker train soon

more-in

The double decker train, sanctioned between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, will soon begin its run, according to Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

The Minister gave this assurance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president and Visakhapatnam MP Kambhampati Haribabu when the latter met him in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Railway Minister also told the MP that glass coaches had been sanctioned for trains to Araku and in Kashmir for the benefit of tourists visiting these places.

They would soon be brought to use through the IRCTC. Mr. Haribabu also appealed to him to sanction funds for the Machilipatnam-Bantumilli-Nizampatnam-Repalle-Bapatla alternative railway line in the 2017-18 budget.

He told the Railway Minister that the Machilipatnam-Repalle line was completed in 2006 itself and estimates were prepared with Rs. 481 crore for the Repalle-Nizampatnam-Bapatla line and sent to the Railway Board in July 2014.

The MP told the Minister that he would soon procure intensive care ambulances with his MPLADS funds and put them to use in all the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

BJP leader Ungarala China Babu accompanied the MP.