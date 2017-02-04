Venkaiah hints at more tough decisions to bring in clean economy

Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Y. Sujana Chowdary presenting an award to Andhra Bank General Manager Krishna Rao and DGM B. Vijayalakshmi at the Digi Dhan Mela in Visakhapatnam on Friday. — | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

After demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take a few more bold and tough decisions to usher in clean economy but they will not affect common people or those paying tax, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Terming demonetisation had no global precedent and was aimed at cleansing the corrupt system and ushering in clean economy and GDP, he said addressing a Digi Dhan Mela organised here on Friday.

Though the people of the country have braved hardships and welcomed it, some parties were opposing it. In spite of some economic slowdown it would be a long-term gain. The nature of huge deposits made in banks after demonetisation- whether it was black or white- would be known soon as the IT Department had issued notices, the Union Minister said.

He criticised Congress for spawning economic inequalities during its long rule and not creating enough wealth. Mr. Modi wanted to create wealth for equitable distribution and people should also co-operate by paying taxes, he said.

Andhra Bank Circle General Manager G.S.V. Krishna Rao and Deputy General Manager B. Vijalakshmi received prize for 100 % cashless transactions at Dharmasagaram in Narsipatnam mandal from Mr. Venkaiah Naidu. IDFC Bank also received prize for promoting cashless transactions.

He gave away ₹ 20000 as prize to Dharmasagaram mandal president Ramanamma for 100 % cashless transactions and prizes to others.

Collector Pravin Kumar said 150 of the 925 panchayats were targeted for cashless transactions.

Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, IT and I&PR Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy and MPs Kambhampati Haribabu and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao participated.