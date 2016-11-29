Venkaiah Naidu takes a trip down memory lane

more-in

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu went around Visakhapatnam Railway Station a few days ago and spent about half- an-hour at the station before boarding a train to attend a party meeting at Tadepalligudem.

“I used to have time to go around the whole railway station, used to wait for hours together at Vizag Station, way back in 1971- 72. It’s more than three decades since I have spent so much time at this station,” he told BJP leaders, taking a trip down memory lane.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu saw the different facilities like food stalls, waiting area, drinking water dispensers and other amenities available to passengers. “The Railway Station is neat and clean, and maintenance and upkeep is good, but has to improve on the ‘on time performance’ of trains”.

He interacted with people at the food counters about money transactions and found it happening smoothly. He was very impressed by the LED-illuminated dustbins, which not only hold trash but also convey a social message. He was also happy to note these had been installed under PPP-mode.

Good that the Union Minister, who has a long association with the city, spent considerable time at the railway station. Locals will be happy if he takes up with the Railway Minister the recurring complaint of detention of trains at the outer signal and the need to construct four additional platforms.

(Reporting By B. Madhu Gopal)