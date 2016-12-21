VT High School reaches another milestone

more-in

In 1947, a retired education officer P.V. Ramanaiah, started a school with the intention of providing quality education to girls in Viskhapatnam, then only a small town. He started a co-education school under the name V.T. College with three students, including two girls. It was set-up in a small building near Kanakamahalakshmi Temple in Burujupeta in the Old Town area.

Seven decades later, the school is housed on a sprawling campus at Dwarakanagar, and has over 2,000 students. And the reins are in the hands of his grandson P. Ramana, who is the correspondent of the school. To commemorate its seven-decade long journey, the three-day celebrations began here on Tuesday, with a special address by former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar.

V.T. College transformed to V.T. High School, and the credit goes to Mr. Ramanaiah’s son P. Narasimha Rao or more popularly known as P.N. Rao, said Prof. Prasanna Kumar in his address.

It was P.N. Rao, who sailed through the rough waters to establish the school into a prominent one, and it today boasts of an alumni list which includes the likes of senior IAS officer L.V. Subrahmanyam and N. Sanjay IPS officer.

The three-day celebrations will be marked by special lectures and interaction with old students and parents. On Wednesday MP K. Haribabu will address the gathering and alumni day will be celebrated on Thursday, said Mr. Rao.