Urban colony with a rural setting

When A. Yerri Amma moved into Santhi Nagar, Kailasapuram Road in 1970, the area wore a deserted look.

A couple of decades down the line, Santhi Nagar, near Simhachalam hill range, not only drew several residents but also an equal number of businessmen who have set up commercial outlets in the area.

However, Ms. Yerri Amma counts the colony’s growth as it increased the number of clients for her son who runs a tailoring shop in the area.

“We get sewing orders from our neighbours and various commercial outlets across the city for stitching curtains, furniture covers and other stuff. Over the years, our earnings have gone up,” she said.

From government school to small eateries, accessory outlets to grocery stores and tailoring shops, a plenty of stores form a part of the neighbourhood.

“Some shopkeepers have encroached a portion of the lanes. Despite bringing this to the notice of the concerned authorities, no action has been taken till now,” S. Appa Rao, former corporator who has been residing in the colony for over two decades. said.

Sharing one of the common problems experienced by residents in the neighbourhood, N. Nageswara Rao, another resident said, “A few houses are being built on hill slopes, leading to loosening of soil. It is perilous to live in such an area as there is a possibility of landslides. Whenever there are heavy rains, rocks keep sliding down the lanes.”

Even after so many years, the colony continues to retain its rural character. However, the roads look worn out as they are unable to take the load of city’s traffic coming from Port Quarters, Kailasapuram to highway, via Santhi Nagar.

Zone IV Commissioner: S. Ramana Murthy; Helpdesk No: 0891-2711480; Mobile No: 9705086888.