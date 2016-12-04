Universities told to appoint nodal officers

more-in

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday directed Vice-Chancellors of all universities to appoint a nodal officer to create awareness among students on cash-less transaction.

During a video conference he held with Vice-Chancellors from here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao noted that Chief Minister has taken cash-less transaction seriously and students can make the programme a success. He wanted awareness programmes held in every school, college, university and technical institution and rallies organised. Every university must adopt villages and explain the use of debit card, mobile phone to all the SHG groups members and NREGS workers.

In the case of Andhra University senior professor Hari Prakash was appointed Nodal Officer, Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said.

Collector Pravin Kumar, JC-II D.V. Reddy, DRO Chandrasekhara Reddy and others were present.