Unions bat for RINL’s merger with NMDC

Cutting across party lines, all the trade unions of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited on Tuesday urged Union Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma to consider their demand for merger of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered navratna company with National Mineral Development Corporation.

‘Mutually beneficial’

During her brief visit, the unions told her that merger of the two public sector companies would be mutually beneficial as RINL had huge land bank and experience and the mining major NMDC was scouting for opportunities to foray into steel-making.

They said lack of captive mines had led to increase in production cost of RINL and the merger would give the company the much needed raw material security. Ms Sharma promised early allotment of captive mines to RINL.

Referring to the agreement signed with the central unions on introduction of new pension scheme for public sector steel industry workers from January, 2012, they said it was yet to be implemented.

They also sought payment of HRA at 20 per cent of revised basic salary with retrospective effect. Among others Mantri Rajasekhar, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao (INTUC), D. Adinarayana (AITUC), J. Ayodhyaram, N. Rama Rao (CITU), Mastanappa (YSRC Union) and others submitted representations.