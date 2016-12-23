UNICEF holds media sensitisation workshop

more-in

In an initiative to enable media to capture the development issues concerning adolescents and pave way for larger policy perspectives for their welfare, UNICEF conducted a one-day media sensitisation workshop at Anakapalle near here on Thursday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with Ikya Foundation and local implementing partners Nature, Bala Vikas Foundation, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Andhra University and GITAM University.

The speakers included in-charge Chairman of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights S. Balaraju, UNICEF Hyderabad field office communication specialist Prasun Sen, AU journalism professor D.V.R. Murthy and Bala Vikas Foundation secretary Narava Prakasa Rao and senior media representatives.

Mr. Balaraju mentioned that the issues chronically impeding adolescents’ progress were child labour, trafficking, dropouts, migration, health and nutrition issues, untimely abortions and early marriages, frequent deaths and emotional turmoil which got to be sorted out applying constitutional, legislative and UN provisions.

Mr. Sen while lauding the efforts of media, government and civil society organisations taking effective lead in projecting the adolescent issues, emphasised on enough negotiations with social fabric to deliver the services and gave details on the efforts of UNICEF and Central and States in harmonising a primary concern through national flagship programmes and AP Smart Village and Smart Ward Innovations.

Prof. Murthy spoke on the means of delivering effective and creative journalism in general and innovative article writing on the adolescents.

Anakapalli Police Inspector S. Vidya Sagar, representatives from Anakapalle Press Club, print and electronic media attended.