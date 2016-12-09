Two more landmines unearthed

The two landmines that were unearthed by the police on Friday on the road near Bodaputtu in Munchingput mandal. | Photo Credit: arranged

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a second incident in four days, the rural police have unearthed landmines in the Visakha Agency area.

On Friday, two landmines planted by the Maoists one feet below the bitumen road near Bodaputtu under Barada panchayat in Munchingput mandal were recovered and set off under safe and controlled conditions at a deserted place.

On December 6, the police had recovered two landmines near Kumada village in the same mandal.

After receiving information about the presence of the landmines, a team led by Additional SP (operations) Babujee Attada went to the spot. The bomb disposal team carefully removed the two landmines, each packed with 10-15 kg of explosive material, and set them off at a deserted place, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma informed.

The Maoists were planting landmines on roads targeting the police, but innocent Girijans using the roads would also die, Mr. Sharma said.