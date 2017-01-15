Two killed in road accident

more-in

Two persons, including a 13-year-old, died and one was seriously injured when the car by which they were travelling overturned at Ummalada area on the NH-16 near Anakapalle on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the driver of the car applied sudden brakes to avoid a dog. The deceased were identified as N. Monish Surya Kumar (13), a resident of Gopalapatnam and a Class VIII student and P. Durga Lokesh (18), a resident of Anakapalle. The injured -- B. Sai Charan (19) -- is said to be stable and undergoing treatment. According to Anakapalle Traffic Sub-Inspector Malleswara Rao, Sai Charan and Monish Surya Kumar were from the same family, while Durga Lokesh was a friend of Sai Charan.

The three went to some place and were returning to Anakapalle when the accident occurred. A dog reportedly came before the vehicle all of a sudden and to avoid hitting it, Durga Lokesh applied sudden brakes. As the vehicle was in speed it skidded and overturned, the police said.