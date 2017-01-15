Visakhapatnam

Two killed in road accident

more-in

Two persons, including a 13-year-old, died and one was seriously injured when the car by which they were travelling overturned at Ummalada area on the NH-16 near Anakapalle on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the driver of the car applied sudden brakes to avoid a dog. The deceased were identified as N. Monish Surya Kumar (13), a resident of Gopalapatnam and a Class VIII student and P. Durga Lokesh (18), a resident of Anakapalle. The injured -- B. Sai Charan (19) -- is said to be stable and undergoing treatment. According to Anakapalle Traffic Sub-Inspector Malleswara Rao, Sai Charan and Monish Surya Kumar were from the same family, while Durga Lokesh was a friend of Sai Charan.

The three went to some place and were returning to Anakapalle when the accident occurred. A dog reportedly came before the vehicle all of a sudden and to avoid hitting it, Durga Lokesh applied sudden brakes. As the vehicle was in speed it skidded and overturned, the police said.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
accident (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2017 6:05:05 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Two-killed-in-road-accident/article17041662.ece

© The Hindu