Two held in CTF raid

The City Task Force (CTF) team, led by ACP I. Chittibabu, on Sunday conducted a raid at an unauthorised godown and stock point of the prohibited khaini and gutkha located at Bheemunipatnam Road, Tagarapuvalasa, and apprehended two persons -- G. Venkatarao and M. Lovaraju -- who indulged in the selling and transporting the prohibited khaini and gutkha.

The CTF team also seized huge quantity of the prohibited stuff, market value estimated to be about Rs. 3,60,000.