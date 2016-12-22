Two family members of TV actor arrested

more-in

A day after the death of TV actor Potti Ramesh's wife Tripurambika at Srinagar under the Gajuwaka police station limits, the police arrested two family members of the comedy artist and booked them under dowry harassment case on Wednesday.

The two were identified as Ch. Mahalakshmi, sister of Ramesh and her husband Ch. Mallikarjuna Rao.

According to Gajuwaka Inspector Emmaneul Raju, the accused have been harassing Tripurambika mentally for more dowry since her marriage. The Police Inspector also said the accused would humiliate Tripurambika for silly reasons and that pushed her into depression.

After the arrest, the duo was sent to remand by the Gajuwaka police. "We would further enquire if there was any role of Ramesh and his parents in the case. If we find any involvement, we would take action against them also,” said Mr. Emmaneul Raju.

Tripurambika (22) was married to Potti Ramesh (35) about a year ago and she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom on Monday.

Parents and family members of Tripurambika alleged that their daughter was also mentally harassed by her in-laws as she was not able to bear a child.