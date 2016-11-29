Tri-Service Commanders’ meet focusses on synergy

Chiefs of Eastern Commands of Air Force, Navy and Army, Air Marshal C. Hari Kumar, Vice-Admiral H.C.S. Bisht and Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi respectively take salute as ships sail past during the Tri-Services (Eastern Theatre) Commanders' Conference held on board INS Shakti off Visakhapatnam on Monday.— | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

more-in

Tri-Service (Eastern Theatre) Commanders’ Conference was held in Bay of Bengal on board INS Shakti on Monday. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Air Command Air Marshal C. Hari Kumar attended the conference along with the host Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht.

The conference provided an excellent opportunity for the commanders to take up meaningful discussions and arrive at mutually agreeable solutions to enhance inter-operability and synergy among the three Services, a Navy press release said. During the conference, the three Commanders-in-Chief had reviewed the progress made on various operational and logistic issues since the last meeting held on trilateral interaction and coordination amongst the three services. Discussions on various aspects of joint training facilities for enhancing the professional skills of the service personnel and to promote jointmanship were also held during the conference.