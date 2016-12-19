Treading a new path, these sisters make a mark

more-in

There is a steady stream of visitors at a premium laundry house. While a few visit to pick up washed and ironed clothes neatly wrapped up in glossy sheets, others wait patiently unbundling their soiled clothes to get them tagged.

In a quiet corner of MVP Colony Sector-1 where the year-old-unit, Drop n Go, has been housed, sisters and managing partners of the centre Sriharita Nadella and Kavita Kamineni explain what made them tread the untrodden path, efforts needed to translate their ideas into reality, challenges faced in the process and work towards a common goal.

After obtaining masters degree in pharmaceutical analysis and a brief stint in Australia-based age care provider, Ms. Nadella has decided to come back to India and contribute to the port city as a token of gratitude wherein she pursued her education. “That’s how the unit came into existence. We wanted to start something not many would have thought of,” reasons Dr. Kamineni, who did MD in pulmonary medicine and fellowship in critical care and works as an intensive care specialist at ABC Hospital.

However, the sisters accept that breaking traditional shackles was not a pleasant experience. “When we broke news about setting up a laundry unit and invest our hard-earned savings, many were averse to the idea including our family members. Because they felt that the concept is certainly not women’s domain, married women in particular,” recalls Ms. Nadella, mentioning that another major setback was finding the right place for the service centre as many were reluctant to let out a house for laundry.

Thorough analysis

Despite stumbling blocks, the entrepreneurs were determined to give a touch of finesse to the business venture. After a thorough market analysis and research, the sisters decided to source washer extractor, hydro-carbon dry cleaning machine, garment finishing equipment and dryers from Italy. “Eco-friendly detergents have been sourced from Germany for a clean and gentle wash. Here, every garment is handled the way it has to be because each piece needs a different treatment. Currently, the machine can take 350 kg load a day that comes about 1,500 pieces. The cycles can be adjusted according to the texture of clothes,” the entrepreneurs say, indicating that their efforts have eventually paid off. “With a doctor and pharmaceutical analyst taking care of the clothes, the hygiene factor is something that cannot be ignored. Very soon, we wanted to convert the 15-member team into all-women team, including van drivers,” they explain.