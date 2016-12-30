Travellers flood city hotels on New Year eve

Tourists from Bengal and Odisha waiting outside the Kursura Submarine Museum in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The city hotels have seen their occupancy levels soar this week following a flood of outstation travellers.

Notwithstanding demonetisation fears, hotels in the city have seen their occupancy levels hit a peak this New Year’s Eve weekend with a flood of travellers from Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai coming to the port city on their annual vacations.

According to city hotels, the occupancy levels are over 90 per cent for the weekend, raising the hopes of the hospitality sector that had been impacted post demonetisation due to a significant drop in business in its food and beverage segment.

“All our rooms are booked for the December 31 weekend. The majority of travellers are from Kolkata and Odisha. The luxury hotel segment in Vizag to a large extent has been insulated from the demonetisation effect as we mostly deal with cashless transactions. While our F&B business and banquet hall bookings did see some impact, we are upbeat about our New Year’s Eve event,” Ajit Singh Garcha, general manager of The Park, told The Hindu.

At Four Points by Sheraton, the room occupancy levels are close to 90 per cent for December 31. “The bookings are mostly from family crowd. Vizag being largely a corporate traveller destination, this is a different trend we have noticed,” said Aditya Malla, General Manager of the hotel. The flood of outstation travellers can be seen at most tourist locations in the city such as the Kursura Submarine Museum, museum and the zoo park.

Online bookings

Similar trends in occupancy levels are seen at The Gateway Hotel and Grand Bay hotel. “We have touched 80 per cent occupancy levels for this weekend and are expecting quite a few walk-in bookings as well,” said Kiran Bussari, General Manager of The Gateway. Other mid-range hotels like Rockdale have seen their online bookings soar for the weekend bookings. “This season, 30 per cent of our room bookings have happened through portals. Usually we see 15 to 20 per cent room bookings,” said Srinivas Babu of Hotel Rockdale. All rooms of the hotels are booked for the New Year’s Eve weekend.