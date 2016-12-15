Training programme for school management panels

more-in

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a two-day training programme for members of school management committees, here on Wednesday.

In August, this year about 6.86 lakh committee members were elected across 45,936 schools in 13 districts to look after the development of the schools.

Addressing the gathering, the HRD Minister said the training programme was designed to train the committee members on how they can become part of the development of schools.

He also said top three committees across the 13 districts will be given prizes for their performance.

According to him, the NRI community has already contributed to the tune of Rs. 10 crore towards development fund.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Director J. Srinivas, MLC G. Srinivasulu, ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani, DEO Krishna Reddy and others were present.