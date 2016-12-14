Visakhapatnam

Training in digital payments for VPT staff

VISAKHAPATNAML: Visakhapatnam Port Trust in association with Software Technology Parks of India and State Bank of India organised a demonstration-cum-training programme to Visakhapatnam Port Trust officers and employees on cashless payments and digital transactions on Wednesday.

Joint director, STPI M.P. Dubey explained the different digital payment systems and their features. The SBI team demonstrated the SBI Buddy app.

VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh said this was the first mass digital India initiative by the port to train its employees in digital payments.

SBI Regional Manager M.V.S.S.N. Srinivasa Prasad, Chief Manager M.V.D. Gupta and others spoke.

Dec 14, 2016

