Visakhapatnam

Toshali excels at chess meet

V. Toshali of Visakhapatnam who won third prize in the National under-15 girls chess championship that concluded in New Delhi on Monday. —   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

V. Toshali, player from Visakhapatnam, claimed third place in the National under-15 (sub-junior) girls chess championships that concluded in New Delhi on Monday.

Toshali won the place scoring eight out of 11 possible points and with this bronze medal standing has qualified to represent India in the World cadet girls under-16 chess championship to be held in Brasilia, Brazil from August 21 to 31 next year and the Asian girls under-16 championships 2017, secretary of the District Chess Association Cheela Ramesh has said.

Association president Anand Kumar, other office-bearers, chess players and chess enthusiasts congratulated Toshali and wished her success in the World cadets and Asian championships.

