Today last day for IGNOU admissions

The last date for submitting applications for admission into various courses of January 2017 session of Indira Gandhi National Open University is Wednesday. Applications can be submitted till December 28 with a late fee of Rs. 300. Candidates can also log in to the following link for online admissions and complete the online admission process at https://onlineadmission.ignou. ac.in/admission/.

Fee is exempted for candidates from SC and ST categories joining B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., B.S.W., B.T.S. and B.C.A. programmes, Regional Director S. Raja Rao said. The common prospectus is available at IGNOU Regional Centre in Ushodaya Junction, MVP Colony here and at Study Centres at Dr. L. Bullayya College and MVR Degree College in Visakhapatnam, Govt.(A) College in Rajahmundry, Maharaja P.G. College in Vizianagaram, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University at Etcherla near Srikakulam, SGCSR College at Rajam and Government Degree College at Tuni. The cost of prospectus is Rs.200 at the counter. Regional Centre can be contacted on 0891 2511200/ 300/400 or mobile 84 990 844 28.