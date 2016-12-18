Three-day IPC concludes

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: The three-day 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress-2016 ended here on Sunday.

Delivering the valedictory address, K. Chinnaswamy, former Head of the Department of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College, said that quality in designing and producing drugs was of paramount importance and it should reflect on welfare and wellness of the patient.

Treasurer of the IPC T. Jaypal Reddy in his introductory speech said that the congress was a huge success, as over 10,000 students, pharmacists, doctors, manufacturers and researchers participated in the three-day event.

Rao Vadlamudi, Chairman of the IPC, in his address said that the student community had benefited as personality development classes and quiz was part of the three-day show.

T.V. Narayana, secretary general of the congress, said that the resolutions passed at the congress would be submitted to the government for action.

Former Principal of College of Pharmacy, Andhra University, K.P.R. Chowdary gave a brief report on the scientific presentation.

Earlier, Sanjit Singh Lamba, Managing Director of Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited and president of Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), India Chapter, in a technical session spoke about the PDA’s role in Pharma Industry in India.

According to him, the India pharmaceuticals market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.92 per cent to US$ 55 billion by 2020 as among the top three pharmaceutical markets by incremental growth and sixth largest market globally in absolute size.

Prizes were given away to the winners of quiz, poster presentation, oral presentation and dance competition.