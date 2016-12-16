Thousands throng Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple

more-in

Thousands of thronged the temple of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi at Burujupeta in the Old Town area on the auspicious Thursday. The ongoing annual Margasira Masotsavam draws lakhs of devotees every year. This being the third Thursday during the month-long festival, unprecedented crowds visited the temple to have darshan of the deity. The pujas began around midnight on the intervening night of Wednesday/Thursday and continued throughout the day. Long queues of devotees were seen up to the Main Road. Water and buttermilk sachets were given to devotees.