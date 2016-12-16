Visakhapatnam

Thousands throng Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple

more-in

Thousands of thronged the temple of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi at Burujupeta in the Old Town area on the auspicious Thursday. The ongoing annual Margasira Masotsavam draws lakhs of devotees every year. This being the third Thursday during the month-long festival, unprecedented crowds visited the temple to have darshan of the deity. The pujas began around midnight on the intervening night of Wednesday/Thursday and continued throughout the day. Long queues of devotees were seen up to the Main Road. Water and buttermilk sachets were given to devotees.

Post a Comment
More In Visakhapatnam
religious event
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2016 3:30:35 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Thousands-throng-Sri-Kanaka-Mahalakshmi-temple/article16842170.ece

© The Hindu