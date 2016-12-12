Visakhapatnam

They walk for values

With a view to highlighting the need for implementing and propagating human values in daily life, the Nadupuru and Sitanagar bhajana mandalis under Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi organised a rally ‘walk for values’ here in Sunday.

Hundreds of Balvikas students, youth wing, mahila wing and several office- bearers participated in the rally.

The participants raised slogans on human values, sang bhajans and displayed placards depicting human values.

The rally was led by V.R. Nageswara Rao, district president, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi.

