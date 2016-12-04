They show the way for differently abled

more-in

It has been an eventful journey for Ch. Satya, founder-president of Sampoorna, wing of Physically Handicapped Welfare Association.

She has been training differently-abled persons in various skills such as pickle making, snacks preparing, diya-making, candle-making, sewing and paper bag designing since Sampoorna was formed in 2000.

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday, she said she was more than happy to empower over 350 differently-abled persons till now. “Persons with varying degrees of disability often feel slighted. The focus of setting up the association is to erase their insecurity, encourage them to be part of society and help them raise the bar,” said Ms. Satya, who is polio-affected. However, being wheelchair-bound never stopped her from reaching out to those experiencing similar challenges.

“When my team learns to lead an independent life there will be a sea-change in their attitude,” said Ms. Satya. At present, she was training her team in quilt designing, a seasonal craft, launched last week at the centre.

Similarly, for N.S.D. Ananth, hearing and speech impaired student of Andhra University, training the specially-abled in the craft he is well-versed with has become an integral part of his life.

After picking up the nuances of 3-D animation, web designing and photoshop at Prajwal Vani Welfare Society two years ago, he was quick to don the role of a trainer.

“The best way to make effective use of time is to help others and equip them with what I know. This way, I will never forget what I have been taught. Also, there is a sense of satisfaction in training those who face similar problems like me. It is essential to convert adversities into opportunities. Otherwise, life becomes dull,” Mr. Ananth communicates through sign language.