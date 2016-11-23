The special bond with ‘Visakha’

Carnatic maestro Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna performing at a special event, ‘Krishna Lahari’, along with whistle wizard K. Siva Prasad, at Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations organised by the Hare Krishna Movement and Akshya Patra, on Beach Road in Viskahapatnam on August 19, 2014. | Photo Credit: C_V_SUBRAHMANYAM

VISAKHAPATNAM: Music maestro Mangalampall Balamuralikrishna cherished his relationship with Visakhapatnam as he was born under the star ‘Visakha’, recalls former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar.

His 80th birthday was celebrated in a lavish manner with 12 music sabhas coming together at the initiative of noted entrepreneur and connoisseur Surapaneni Vijay Kumar. He was brought to the venue by a horse-drawn chariot at Port Kalavani Auditorium. Prominent citizens of the city also pulled the chariot honouring the Carnatic music legend, recalled Prof. Prasanna Kumar who was the then Visakha Music Academy president. Visakhapatnam also celebrated several of his birthdays. Another memorable occasion was his concert at the golden jubilee of Andhra University in 1976. Thespians of the Telugu film industry N.T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao were conferred honorary doctorates at the convocation.