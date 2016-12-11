The Hindu-Thyrocare Young World painting contest today

more-in

All arrangements are in place for the The Hindu-Thyrocare Young World painting competition 2016, at the Port indoor stadium here on Sunday.

Registration commences at 8.30 a.m. and the event starts at 9.30 a.m. Commissioner of GVMC M. Harinarayanan will be chief guest of the event.

Competitions are being conducted for juniors and seniors. The selected students have been intimated individually through email or through the school and they should come to the venue with the intimation letter at their own cost.

Topics for the competition will be given at the venue.

Cash prizes, medals and merit certificates will be distributed to the winners in the afternoon. All participants will be given participation certificates.

On the spot entries will also be accepted.

The competition is being sponsored by Thyrocare while Visakhapatnam Port Trust is sponsoring the venue and Food-Ex the snacks.