The Hindu — Thyrocare Young World painting contest finals on Dec. 11

The Hindu — Thyrocare Young World painting competition 2016 finals will be held at the Port indoor stadium here on Dec 11. The competition is being held for children in the senior (VII to IX standards) and junior (IV to VI standards) categories. Registration commences at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and the competition commences at 9.30 a.m.

Students selected for the finals are being intimated individually through email or through their respective schools. They should report at the venue along with the intimation letter, at their own cost. On-the-spot entries are also accepted.

Topics for the finals will be given at the venue. Cash prizes, medals and merit certificates will be distributed to the winners the same afternoon at the venue. All those participating in the competition will be given participation certificates.

Thyrocare presents The Hindu Young World Painting Competition. The Visakhapatnam Port Trust is sponsoring the venue and Food-Ex is sponsoring the snacks.

For further details contact The Hindu office in Visakhapatnam 0891 2536159 or A.V. Rama on mobile 9849498771.