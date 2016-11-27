Temple gears up for Margasira fest

more-in

Over five lakh devotees are expected to visit Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple during the Margasira festival from November 30 to December 29. Devotees from the neighbouring States are also expected to worship the goddess.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said every day afternoon free meal would be arranged for 3,000 people and for 10,000 on Thursdays, when more people visit. On the last Thursday, arrangements will be made to provide food for 20,000 people.

For devotees in the queue lines drinking water, buttermilk and biscuits would be distributed. “Prasadam” will be sold round-the-clock. Mr. Ganesh Kumar said traffic would be diverted during the month and special buses would be run for devotees.

Executive Officer Jyothi Madhavi said special queue would be arranged for differently abled and senior citizens. Apart from free darshan, Rs.20, Rs.100, Rs.200 darshan tickets will be sold and there will be a special queue for Rs.200 ticket-holders.

The “Suvarna Ashtadala Padmaradhana” puja performed every Thursday will be done on Tuesday during the Margsira festival.

Head priest Brundavanam Desikacharyulu and trust members participated.