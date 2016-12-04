Temple EO in ACB net

more-in

Executive Officer of several temples in the city and Padmanabham mandal P. Satyanarayana Murthy was caught by ACB officials at the Shirdi Saibaba temple in Seetammadhara while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a contractor.

DSP of ACB (Visakha urban) K. Ramakrishna Prasad has informed that lighting contractor N. Ravikumar submitted a bill for Rs. 1.6 lakh for clearance for the decoration done to the Shirdi Saibaba temple in Seetammadhara during the Navaratri festival and the EO had allegedly demanded Rs. 50,000 as bribe for clearing the bill and also to award him another contract, at the Karakachettu Polamamba temple in the city.

The EO was given a blank cheque as bribe and was asked to withdraw Rs. 50,000 and as he could not encash the cheque due to demonetisation, then he asked the contractor to pay the money in Rs. 2000 notes and as the contractor could not get that much amount, the two settled for Rs. 30,000 to get back the blank cheque and contract for another temple.

The contractor informed the ACB and a trap was laid and the EO was arrested as he was accepting the bribe from the contractor inside the Shirdi Sai temple. A case has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.