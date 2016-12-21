Telugu Tirunallu draws to a close

Chief Adviser to AP Government Parakala Prabhakar presenting the 'Chinnaya Suri National Award' to scholar Ravva Srihari at the conclusion of 'Telugu Tirunallu' in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao is seen. — | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

The Committee for Promotion of Telugu Language, appointed by the State government, will submit its report by Sankarti.

The three-member committee, consisting of Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Minister Palle Raghunadha Reddy and Chief Adviser to the State Government Parakala Prabhakar, toured the neighbouring States.

At a meeting on the conclusion of the three-day Telugu Tirunallu programme here on Tuesday, Mr. Prabhakar said the committee would contribute to revive the past glory of Telugu language, culture, arts, music, classical arts and folk arts.

Academies would be restarted to promote them in a big way.

He said the days of students and their parents wondering as to what their future would be if they learn Telugu language would soon be a thing of the past.

Soon the time would come when they would regret not learning the language. He called upon language enthusiasts to coin Telugu terms for words commonly used in English.

Mr. Prabhakar presented the prestigious Chinnaya Suri National Award to noted scholar Ravva Srihari.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Vijay Nirman Company proprietor S. Vijay Kumar and scholar Vedula Subrahmanya Sastry were present.