Task force panel on biotech parks visits GITAM

A Task Force Committee for life sciences and advanced biotechnology, Economic Development board of the Government of Andhra Pradesh reviewed the R and D strength of GITAM University in the field of biotechnology and life sciences here on Thursday to identify the possibilities of establishing centre of excellence in biotech.

Advisor to the AP Government Abdul Rehman Ilyas, Stanford University Cancer Institute drug discovery and development program Director Sanjay V. Malhotra, former Advisor in the Ministry of Science & Technology- Biotechnology Department TS Rao, Unilever R&D Principal Food Microbiologist Balkumar Marti and task force co-chairman M. Srinivas Shankar Prasad interacted with GITAM University Vice-Chancellor M.S. Prasada Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor K. Sivarama Krishna, Registrar M. Potharaju and Principals C.V. Rao, Arunalakshmi and S. Ganapathi.

During the interaction, Mr. Ilyas said the State government was planning to develop research parks, centre of excellence in biotechnology to make the AP as a biotech hub. The task force was committed to support academic institutes with international linkages.

He said countries like Singapore and Malaysia were fully utilising their academic strengths to develop the biotechnology sector. He observed that GITAM University was suitable for establishing a centre of excellence in biotech.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university was ready to strengthen the biotech ecosystem to fulfil the dreams of AP government. He thanked the Task Force team for reviewing the GITAM biotechnology projects.