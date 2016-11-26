Taking the silk route to promote Telugu culture

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a step towards promoting Telugu culture and tradition, educating shoppers to identify authentic silk fabrics, and encouraging women to wear traditional attire, the Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI), backed by the Central Silk Board, is flagging off its second edition of the beauty pageant for married women.

After receiving an encouraging response for ‘Srimathi Silk Mark Vizag-2016’, the SMOI is inviting applications for this year’s programme scheduled to be held in January next.

Besides grabbing the crown, the winner and runners-up will also walk away with exciting prizes. Surprise gifts are in store for every contestant.

“The focus is to encourage women to strengthen Telugu tradition and culture, and help customers recognise genuine silk fabrics that have Silk Mark labels. Last time, a number of women evinced keen interest in taking part in the pageant. This time, we are expecting double the count,” says Y. Srinivasa Rao, a senior executive of SMOI, indicating that the port city has a huge market potential as far as silk fabrics are concerned.

Based on various parameters, including communication skills and knowledge on genuine silk and its quality features, a panel of judges will be selecting a winner and two runners-up.

Married women who would like to take part in the pageant should send their entries along with their resume and two recently taken photographs to hyderabad@silkmarkindia.com before December 30.