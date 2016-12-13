Tail winds force diversion of two flights to Hyderabad

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Jet Airways flight (9 W 979) coming from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam was diverted to Hyderabad due to strong tail winds after almost reaching Visakhapatnam on Tuesday afternoon.

A tail wind blows in the direction of travel of the aircraft and increases its speed.

The flight was scheduled to land in Visakhapatnam at 1 p.m. The pilot turned the plane around and proceeded to Hyderabad.

“An announcement was given that the plane was not landing in Visakhapatnam due to strong tail wind. After about an hour in Hyderabad, it was announced that the flight would either go to Visakhapatnam or return to Mumbai,” said a passenger travelling by it.

“Our plane hovered thrice over the Meghadrigedda reservoir, Simhachalam temple, and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant area, and finally landed in Vizag at around 4.40 p.m.,” the passenger said.

The IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai via Bhubaneswar, which was scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2.40 p.m., was also diverted to Hyderabad for the same reason.

“Strong tail winds would make it difficult for the pilot to land. The Jet Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad and later returned and landed in Vizag. The IndiGo flight is expected to return to Vizag late in the evening,” Airport Director Vinod Sharma told The Hindu.

“The diverted IndiGo flight took off from Hyderabad for Visakhapatnam at 6.35 p.m,” according to Terminal Manager Pradeep.

“Last night, an announcement was made in the SpiceJet flight from Kolkata to Vizag that there was turbulence in the Bay of Bengal, causing apprehensions among passengers. The flight, however, landed as per schedule to our relief,” according to Sucharita Ganguly of Vizag, who travelled by that flight.