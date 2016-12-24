TANA extends aid to anganwadi centres

more-in

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has contributed Rs. 99 lakh to create additional facilities at 33 anganwadi centres in the district.

As a part of it, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao laid foundation for compound wall and additional facilities at Nerellavalasa in Bhimunipatnam mandal on Friday.

On the request of the Minister to extend a financial assistance of Rs. 1 crore for solar power panels at Annavaram in Bhimunipatnam mandal, TANA president Jampala Chowdary announced a contribution of Rs.85 lakh.

Stating that the Rs.99 lakh TANA assistance was under the first phase, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said eight each in Bhimili and Pendurti Assembly constituencies, five in Anakapalle and four each in Narsipatnam, Elamanchili and V. Madugula would be covered.

TANA was also providing assistance for digital classrooms and with its Rs.30 crore contribution and the State government’s Rs.70 crore digital classrooms were launched. The Chief Minister had already inaugurated 1200 digital classrooms in the State, the Minister said.

Mr. Chowdary said TANA extended support to 395 digital classrooms and after Cyclone Hudhud an assistance of Rs.2 crore was given.

Speaking at TANA Services Day programme at Integrated Asram School for Differently Abled at Achutapuram the HRD Minister assured TANA of co-operation and assistance from the State government to organise its 40th anniversary.

He said TANA activities covered a wide cross section- from folk and cultural festivals to services to farmers, the differently abled and the poor.

The TANA president Jampala Chowdary said during the year the organisation was holding folk and cultural programmes and for farmers under “Chaitanya Sravanthi.” So far 14 such programmes were organised in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

TANA president-elect Satish Vemana said “TANA Team Square” comprising 300 volunteers was handling visa, domestic violence and accident-related issues and “TANA Cares” was focussing on education and health.

TANA Foundation chairman Gogineni Srinivas said so far 600 free eye camps were held and 38,000 cataract surgeries performed and 18,000 screened for cancer and treatment provided at Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital. Scholarships were being given to poor student both here and in the USA.

The Minister, people’s representatives and TANA leaders gave away chairs to the auditorium of the school, smart TV and laptop, 100 school bags to students, artificial limbs and special education kits to differently abled.

Srinivas Pentapalli teaching the differently abled was given away motorised wheelchair and stretcher and fixed deposit to meet his medical expenses.

Government Whip Kuna Ravi Kumar, MLA P. Rameshbabu, MLC Pappala Chalapathi Rao, Special Representative of Andhra Pradesh in North America Komati Jayaram, TANA Community Services Coordinator Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary and Capital Regional Coordinator Janardhan Nimmalapudi participated.