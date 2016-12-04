Suspicious death of three tribal children

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three children of a tribal couple, aged between six and 10, died in Baliaguda hamlet of Dumbriguda mandal in Visakha Agency in the last two days.

While the police and Health Department officials are yet to find the cause of deaths, it is suspected that Sekhar (10), Sattibabu (8) and Simhadri (6), sons of Pangi Someswara Rao, died due to food poisoning or water-borne diseases. Rao reportedly believes that they fell ill due to black magic.

“The hamlet is in an interior area and has no access to medical aid,” said Sub-Inspector of Dumbriguda Y. Ammanna Rao. Consuming stale food might be a cause of death, he said.

The three children were suffering from diarrhoea for some days. Sekhar and Sattibabu died in the village on Friday and Simhadri, who was taken to the Community Health Centre at Araku Valley, was shifted to King George Hospital here on Saturday but died later.

The Dumbriguda police have registered a case of suspicious death under section 174 of CrPC and are investigating. Teams have left for he village for investigation.