Support promised to Brandix to expand activities

Special Chief Secretary and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Anil Chandra Punetha on Thursday inspected Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) at Atchutapuram near here and promised full support to the management to expand its activities.

Accompanied by Joint Collector G. Srijana and senior officials of the APIIC, he toured the textile park and appreciated the world-class infrastructure developed for textile and apparel exports, according to a press release from Brandix.

He was happy to know that the workforce comprised mostly women with basic schooling ranging between seventh and tenth grades and observed the system followed to train them, mostly from rural areas, in manufacturing products for international brands and labels.

Brandix is the largest textile park in the country. The management said it was the largest employer of women workforce of over 15,000. Mr. Punetha was informed that 18,000-strong workforce of Brandix was being bestowed with generous welfare activities improving their standard of living, the press release claimed. He was also briefed how the park was producing over two lakh pieces of intimate apparel per day.

BIAC’s overview and the consistent efforts expended in its smooth functioning were explained by COO V. Ragupathy and Brandix India partner Dora Swamy.

Mr. Punetha later visited the infrastructure, manufacturing, and healthcare facilities inside the park and expressed satisfaction over technological initiatives adopted by the management.