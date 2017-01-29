Sujana inaugurates IPFC at Andhra University

more-in

National Research Development Corporation may approach the State government to seek land if it wants to have its full-fledged centre in Andhra Pradesh, Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary has said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) of National Research Development Corporation and MSME at Andhra University on Saturday, he said the demographic dividend might prove a drag unless youth turn employable adding to productivity. They should make use of the facilities created by NRDC.

He wanted Andhra University to become self-sufficient by finding ways and means to grow and creating endowment funds without depending upon government.

He promised all support to the university if proposals were made.

CMD of NRDC H. Purushotham said the centre, meant for the entire State, would like to promote 100 start-ups in the next five years and help file 100 patents by researchers. NRDC has more than 5,000 licensed technologies and the more well-known among them were the 20 HP tractor of the Mahindra group, the indelible ink used in elections, Amul milk powder and artificial heart valves. He emphasised the need for protecting intellectual property rights so as to create a knowledge base and use it for creation of employment opportunities.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said the university had been internationalising with several initiatives. An Open Innovation Centre was set up following a tie-up with University of California, Berkeley. On Saturday it entered into an MoU with the University of Birmingham. Siemens was setting up an 8000-sft Centre of Excellence in the university

MSME, Visakhapatnam Director, K.R.K. Prasad, Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao and A.U. College of Engineering Principal P.S. Avadhani participated.