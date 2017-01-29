Visakhapatnam

Student dies in accident near Rushikonda

One more student died on the spot on Saturday and another was seriously injured close to the same spot where two students, including a girl, died on Friday.

The deceased was identified as N. Venkata Santosh Kumar (19), second-year B. Sc student of Aditya Degree College in the city and resident of Kothavalasa area of Vizianagaram district. The injured was M. Saikumar, classmate of Santosh, and resident of One Town area in the city.

The injured has been admitted to King George Hospital. According to the police, both of them were returning to the city from Thotlakonda area, when the bike skidded and rammed a median. In a similar accident two students, including a girl died on Friday, and another girl was critically injured.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

