Steps sought to save steel industry

The 15th all-India conference of CITU being held at Puri, passed a resolution on Tuesday demanding the government to take steps to shore up the steel industry which is facing difficult conditions.

Steel Workers Federation of India representatives and leader of Steel Plant Employees Union of Visakhapatnam J. Ayodhya Ram while introducing the resolution said the government must impose the import duty to stop cheap steel from China and other countries flooding the country; stop privatisation of public sector steel plants; start the process of fixing new wages for steel employees; and allot mines to steel plants so that their production cost would come down.