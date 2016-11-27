Steps afoot to bridge demand-supply gap of currency notes, says Collector

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: While stating that the situation arising out of demonetisation was being monitored regulary at the highest level, District Collector Pravin Kumar on Sunday said an action plan was finalised to popularise cashless transactions.

The demand and supply gap of smaller denomination currency notes was being constantly watched and measures being taken to overcome the same. Bankers were monitoring the demand position in the district and at the State-level the Chief Minister was personally reviewing the supply position from time to time, he told reporters here.

The Collector said that ever since the demonetisation notification was issued meetings were being held with bankers at the mandal and district levels to avoid inconvenience to the people. The Chief Minister was also reviewing the situation through teleconference and video conference every day.

An action plan was prepared for promoting cashless transactions by activating the existing bank/Jan Dhan accounts of pensioners, issuing and activation of RuPay cards, opening of new Jan Dhan accounts through banking correspondents and organisation of special campaigns to create awareness among people, especially those in the rural and tribal areas and in slums in the city.

He said that there were 738 bank branches, 9.30 lakh Jan Dhan accounts and 37.26 lakh other accounts in the district. Of the Jan Dhan accounts, 6.70 lakh (72 per cent) and 27.76 lakh (75 per cent) of other accounts were seeded with Aadhar accounts. The total number of people, who have no bank accounts, was about seven lakh. The number of existing Point of Sale (PoS) machines available at merchant establishments was 6,101 and 563 new PoS machines were added since November 9.

An additional 9,096 machines would be required in the district.

He said that training modules were prepared at the district-level to educate the public on the use of mobile banking, Internet banking, RuPay cards, mobile apps and POS swiping machines. Special focus was being given to educate tribal people at the weekly shandies.

The Collector said that a total of 6,109 PoS machines were functional in 10 departments in the district as against the requirement of 8,637. Measures were being taken to acquire more PoS machines.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said that from December 1, Fair Price shops in the district would go for ‘cashless’ transactions and disbursal of pensions would also be in the same mode except in areas, where there was no network connectivity and in cases of pensioners, aged above 75 years of age, who were not in a position to visit bank branches. They would be paid through post offices and gram panchayats in the rural areas.

Joint Collector G. Srijana was present.

The facility of exchange of notes at banks and post offices was stopped with effect from November 24. Those who have Old High Denomination (OHD) notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 with them have to deposit them in their bank accounts by December 30. The ceiling limit for the withdrawal of money from banks is Rs. 24,000 in a week, which could be withdrawn in three spells and the limit for withdrawal on a single day would be Rs.10,000. The ATM withdrawals continue to be Rs.2,000 a day, which includes the ceiling limit of Rs.24,000 a week.