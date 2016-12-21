Steel Secretary inaugurates solar power plant at VSP

Union Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma inaugurating the 5 MW solar plant at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Tuesday. To her right are RINL CMD P. Madhusudan and Joint Secretary of Steel Urvilla Khati . | Photo Credit: Special Arangement

more-in

Union Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma inaugurated the five MW solar power plant installed by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, at a cost of Rs.33 crore on Tuesday.

Union Steel Joint Secretary Urvilla Khati, RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan, senior officials and union leaders attended the function. With the inauguration of the solar plant, RINL joined other major corporates in harnessing solar power on its premises.

Dr. Sharma commended RINL management for foraying into solar energy in tune with the government thrust to tap renewable energy sources.

She said the role of renewable energy had been assuming increasing significance in recent times with the growing concern for the country's energy security.

Director (Projects) P.C. Mohapatra, Director (Operations) D.N. Rao, Director (Commercial) P. Raychaudhury, and Chief Vigilance Officer B. Siddhartha Kumar were present. Later Ms. Sharma and Ms. Khati visited new production units, including blast furnace-3, steel melt shop-2, rolling mills and captive power plant-2. She also visited Steel Museum located at the Technical Training Institute.

Ms. Sharma reviewed the performance of the company and later interacted with representatives of Steel Executives Association, trade unions, SC & ST Association and Women in Public Sector.