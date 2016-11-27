Statistics Olympiodon January 8

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: With a view to spotting talent with an inclination towards the subject of statistics, the C.R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science will be conducting the ninth Statistics Olympiad – 2017, on January 8 at A.S. Raja Mahila Junior College, MVP Colony, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The test is open for students from Standard VII to XII from CBSE, ICSE or Intermediate and equivalent board.

The junior level will be for students from Standard VIII to X and the senior level is for Standard XI to XII or Intermediate equivalent.

For more details and for online registration log on to http://www.crraoaimscs.org

The last date for registration is December 23.