State youth festival opened

more-in

Physical literacy will be given top priority and after training to physical education trainers is completed by badminton coach Pullela Gopichand it will be introduced in schools, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said.

He was inaugurating the State-level youth festival at Andhra University Convocation Hall here on Friday.

SETVIS CEO A. Siri said winners in competitions conducted in 13 districts were participating in the competitions. For 543 participants competitions were being conducted at five venues during the two days.

Winners here will compete in the national festival in Haryana.

ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani and CEO Jayaprakash, Joint Collector Two D.V. Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Special Representative in North America Komati Jayaram and Andhra University Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao participated.